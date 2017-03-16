WATCHING TOMORROW’S LEADERS EMERGE

I had the unique pleasure of delivering coffee and donuts to Eugene Padan Elementary School this past Wednesday as part of the KUIC Ultimate Coffee Break with Barbara Hoover, but it was so much more than that. It happened to be “Leadership Day” at Padan, and Principal Barron and his amazing staff had assembled a day-long set of activities that featured Padan student leaders demonstrating their skills: being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, putting first things first, and several other components of Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”. The students I met with gave me a detailed tour of their campus, including visits to different classrooms where the lessons of inclusion, teamwork and shared values were clearly on display. It was a very affirming morning, where community leaders (police officers, office workers, even Vacaville Mayor Len Augustine) got to see some of the future leaders of our communities practicing their leadership skills. Events like “Leadership Day” at Padan Elementary School are just what we need to see when we’re feeling like some of our current adult leaders are clueless; I feel like our future is in good hands 🙂

John Young