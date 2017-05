Loop the Lagoon is VPEF’s annual fundraiser. In partnership with Fleet Feet Vacaville we invite the whole community out to come run for public education in Vacaville! Race proceeds benefit all Vacaville public schools. The event hosts a 2 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and Kid’s races. Bring the whole family out and enjoy beautiful Lagoon Valley in Vacaville, CA. The race is held annually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. See you there!

More information can be found at www.loopthelagoon.com