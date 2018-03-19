The Benicia-Vallejo branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a free program Voices of Change– American Women Poets Who Have Made a Difference from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Benicia Public Library, 150 East L Street in Benicia.

This AAUW program will feature Benicia’s current poet laureate, Johanna Ely. She will be joined by Vallejo’s current and past poet laureates, Diana Lang and Genea Brice, respectively. The program is held as an event celebrating national women’s history month in March.

Each reader will be focusing on two poets. The program will give the audience a short biography on each poet, read several poems, and then discuss why these women poets are meaningful. The presenters will share why the poetry has made a difference in American history and culture.

Ely will be speaking about the poets, Diane DiPrima and Marge Piercy, and she will share why she views them as feminist poets. Diana Lang will be speaking about two Jewish poets, Alicia Ostriker, and Emma Lazarus. (Emma wrote a sonnet, The New Colossus, whose lines appear on a plaque made for the Statue of Liberty.) Genea Brice will be discussing the poetry of Maya Angelou and Sonia Sanchez, two African American poets. To close, Ely, Lang, and Brice will each read one of their own poems.

Audience members will receive a handout of the poems. There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation. Light refreshments will be provided.

AAUW puts its mission – to support equity and education for all women and girls – into action. To learn more about joining the American Association of University Women, please visit our website or call branch membership chair, Marilyn Schaeffer, at 707-745-8924.

Tax-deductible donations to support Benicia-Vallejo AAUW efforts can be payable to Special Program Fund at CA – AAUW SPF and sent to AAUW, P.O. Box 1876, Benicia, CA 94510.