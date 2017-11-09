Vino Banditos Food Bank Fundraiser

In my OTHER life, I’m a session musician; I play guitar and drums on various musical projects, including with a band full of my best Roseville-area buddies, Vino Banditos. Early on in the bands’ life, we decided we wanted this musical enterprise to be more than just another club band playing cover tunes until 2 in the morning, so we instituted the following:

We would play primarily “acoustic” shows with an emphasis on vocal harmonies, thus preserving our hearing and extending our careers

We would do several charity events a year, to give back to our local Placer County Community

2017 marks the third year we’ve partnered with The Placer Food Bank to raise money for, and awareness of, hunger in the many counties that The Food Bank serves. Last year we raised over $3,000, providing over 9,000 meals for local families; this year we hope to hit the $4,000 mark in cash donations. We raise a ton of money and actual food with our silent auction items, and price of admission to the show (a can of food…easy enough!). This year’s event will again be held at The Country Club Saloon in Loomis, on Saturday, November 18th starting at 4:30 pm. If you’re nearby, stop in for some rock, good drinks, and charitable giving!

John Young