  • January 19th
    Thursday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
  • Scottish Rite Center 6151 H Street Sacramento, CA

WHO: RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent.
WHAT: RecruitMilitary and DAV will host a Veteran Career Fair. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.
WHEN: January 19, 2017, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
WHERE: Scottish Rite Center, 6151 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
For more on RecruitMilitary visit www.recruitmilitary.com

