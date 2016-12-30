Veteran Career Fair Sacramento, CA

WHO: RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent.

WHAT: RecruitMilitary and DAV will host a Veteran Career Fair. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.

WHEN: January 19, 2017, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Scottish Rite Center, 6151 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95819

For more on RecruitMilitary visit www.recruitmilitary.com