Vanden High Sober Grad Spring Craft Fair

Spring is fast approaching and what better way to get into the spirit than with a Spring Craft Fair!

Vanden High School’s Sober Grad Committee will be hosting a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 14th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at Valley Church, 5063 Maple Road, Vacaville, CA 95688.

We will have over 30 local vendors/crafters who have partnered with us by purchasing booth space and donating raffle items to support our efforts to provide our graduating seniors with a fun and safe graduation night celebration.

We are inviting the entire community to come out and support these vendor/crafters and to be a part of this wonderful and worthwhile event.

Whether your looking for that special Graduation or Mother’s day gift, or even just a little something for yourself, our Spring Craft Fair is sure to have something unique and special for everyone.