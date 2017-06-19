Vacaville Relay For Life®

Vaca Pena Middle School

200 Keith Way, Vacaville, CA

Relay For Life® Vacaville will take place 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Vaca Pena Middle School.

Relay For Life® is a 24-hour event supports the work of the American Cancer Society. It is held around the clock to recognize that cancer never sleeps, and neither does the fight against this disease. Prior to the Relay, participating teams raise funds for the fight against cancer. At the Relay, teams raise awareness about cancer prevention through annual screenings and healthy lifestyles. There will also be opportunities to donate to American Cancer Society during the event.