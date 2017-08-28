Vacaville Museum Guild Trip to Rosie the Riveter Historical Park and Berkeley 4th Street

Join us Tuesday, September 12, 2017, for our next Museum Guild bus trip to visit the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front Historical Park, in Richmond, followed by an afternoon of no-host lunch and shopping in the Berkeley Fourth Street District. Enjoy a brief movie and the self-guided tour of this collection of informative and surprising displays at the Rosie building. ADA Elevator service is available to all 3 floors. This will be followed by ay an afternoon in Berkeley, where boutiques, outlets, restaurants, and coffee shops provide a wide variety of choices within just 4 blocks.

Reservations begin July 26, at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville, Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm. The cost is $45 for Guild members and $50 for guest and non-members. Parking and tour information will be given at that time. Reservations are non-refundable and are transferable. The bus will board at Alamo Plaza at 8:30 am and return at 5:00 pm. Morning snacks and water will be provided. For further information call 707-447-4513.