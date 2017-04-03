Vacaville Friends of the Library

By Barbara Hoover
Apr 3, 3:19 PM

The Friends of the Vacaville Library have a small ongoing book sale area at the front of the building in the lobby adjacent to the Conference Room.  In addition, they have quarterly full-scale book sales which are publicized in advance.

The last day of every sale is $5 a Bag Day, during which customers can fill a grocery bag full of materials for only five dollars. Our sale in April will start with members only day (memberships are $10 per year for an individual or $15 for a family)

 

  • Thursday April 20 from 10:00 – 9:00 pm
  • Friday April 21 the sale starts at 10:00 am 
  • Saturday April 22  10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Sunday April 23  1:00 pm until 5:00 pm 
  • Monday April 24 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

 

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch, We do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.

For more info click here

