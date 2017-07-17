Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 12:59 PM

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on July 27 through July 31.  The library is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Thursday, July 27 the book sale will only be open to Friends of the Library members.  Anyone can become a member at the door.  Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family. The sale is open to everyone starting on Friday, July 28 and ongoing through Monday, July 31.

  • Thursday, July 27 from 10:00 – 9:00 pm
  • Friday, July 28 10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Saturday, July 29 10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Sunday, July 30  1:00 pm until 5:00 pm 
  • Monday, July 31 from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

 

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch, We do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments