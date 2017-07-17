Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on July 27 through July 31. The library is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Thursday, July 27 the book sale will only be open to Friends of the Library members. Anyone can become a member at the door. Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family. The sale is open to everyone starting on Friday, July 28 and ongoing through Monday, July 31.

Thursday, July 27 from 10:00 – 9:00 pm

Friday, July 28 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, July 29 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 30 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm

Monday, July 31 from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch, We do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.