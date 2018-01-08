The Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 2:37 PM

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 the sale is from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

On Sunday, January 28 the library is open from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm and a whole bag of books are only $5.  The same price applies on Monday, January 29, 2018, and shopping is from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Thursday, January 25, 2018, from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm is “members only day.”  Anyone can become a member at the door.  Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family.

  • Thursday, January 25                10:00 am –  9:00 pm
  • Friday, January 26                     10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Saturday, January 27                 10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Sunday, January 28                      1:00 pm –  5:00 pm 
  • Monday, January  29                  10:00 am – 6:00 pm

 

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch; we do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Severe Weather – Sandbag Locations
Solano Public Health Free Workshops
Comments