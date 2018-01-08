The Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 the sale is from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

On Sunday, January 28 the library is open from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm and a whole bag of books are only $5. The same price applies on Monday, January 29, 2018, and shopping is from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Thursday, January 25, 2018, from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm is “members only day.” Anyone can become a member at the door. Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family.

Thursday, January 25 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday, January 26 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 27 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, January 28 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday, January 29 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch; we do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.