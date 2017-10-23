The Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale
By Barbara Hoover
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 3:49 PM

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 the sale is from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.  On Sunday, October 29 the library is open from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm and a whole bag of books are only $5.  The same price applies on Monday, October 30, 2017, and shopping is from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Thursday, October 26, 2017, from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm is “members only day.”  Anyone can become a member at the door.  Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family. The sale is open to everyone starting on Friday, October 27 and ongoing through Monday, October 30, 2017.

 

  • Thursday October 26      10:00 – 9:00 pm
  • Friday October 27            10:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Saturday October 28      10:00 am –  5:00 pm
  • Sunday October 29          1:00 pm – 5:00 pm 
  • Monday October 30        10:00 am – 9:00 pm

 

Again the sale only takes place at the Ulatis branch; we do highly encourage everyone to supply their only sturdy bags.

 

