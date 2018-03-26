Vacaville Central Little League Annual Chicken & Rib Feed

Come Celebrate Vacaville Central Little League’s 25th season of youth baseball at their Rib Feed Fundraiser

This fun-filled event will be Saturday, April 14th, 2018, 5:30 pm at the Vacaville Ulatis Center.

This event includes a live and silent auction, raffle, and all you can eat chicken and ribs.

The entire community is welcomed to join in for this fantastic event to help support our children and league.

Vacaville Central Little League Baseball has been in existence for over 25 years and is Vacaville’s newest, largest, and growing league. Participants in Vacaville Central are taught leadership, teamwork, positive self-esteem, and good sportsmanship. These are skills that remain with our children for a lifetime.

We would like to thank you in advance for your donation and support. Your contribution helps offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, field improvements, and maintenance.