It’s time to kick off the first fundraiser of the year that is not crab related! Yep, that’s right, it’s time for our annual Bowl-A-Thon and it’s right around the corner on March 11, 2017 at Stars Bowling Alley. Come get your game on, really, and dress as your favorites sports player, team, owner, or legendary figure at our Sports themed day for bowling.

Teams can download their team packet at vnbgc.com.