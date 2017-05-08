Event: Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center Annual Yard Sale

Dates: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 350 N. Orchard St, Vacaville, CA 95688

Facilitator: Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center

Event Description:

Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center will be hosting its Annual Yard Sale on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This annual event is a community favorite. Through fundraising events such as this, Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center contributes to the surrounding community and Solano County with donations to Opportunity House, Epiphany Episcopal Kitchen and Community Feed Programs, Heather House, Relay for Life and the Alzheimer’s Association to name a few.

Unity is a practical approach to Christianity. It is based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer. Unity honors the universal truth in all religions and respects each individual’s right to choose a spiritual path. Unity provides a sacred space where boundaries dissolve and different religious traditions are like spokes on a wheel, with the hub being God. One need not give up the up the tradition of their past, but only come with an open mind, an open heart, and a willingness to look at this experience we call life from a new perspective… and to experience God in a very personal way.

Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center offers a Pranic Healing Clinic, Reiki Share, Tai Chi, a non-denomination meditation, a Youth Ed Program, and social interaction groups such as Women of Unity and Men of Unity. Our music ministry team, Narayan and Janet, look forward to offering concerts promoting peace and love in our community. This past February we hosted speaker Kevin Bracey as a community service and activity. Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center is currently working to host other speakers to come to Vacaville and uplift our community with their messages.

Future speakers, activities and concerts can be found on our website www.unityvacaville.org and on community calendars and announcements such as Around Town magazine.