UNDERESTIMATING THE GLORY HOLE

I will reiterate, for the millionth time: I didn’t grow up in Solano County, so I’m behind the curve when it comes to memories of The Gingerbread Cookies they used to serve at The Nut Tree, or the time the mayor fell out of a Cadillac during The 1978 Fiesta Days Parade (OK, I made that one up). I often feel a bit left out of the rich history of this area, in spite of the fact that I’ve been a part of the recent history (heck…I’ve been doing The Morning Show on KUIC since late 1999). The “filling up of The Glory Hole” is a great example, and I’ve learned the error of my ways: don’t underestimate the power of a wonderful tradition. When News Director Ron Brown began mentioning that the famed Glory Hole out at Lake Berryessa was finally beginning to show signs of spilling over for the first time since 2006, my initial thought was “so what?” However, the response from listeners was immediate: “Post pics on your FB page!” shouted one loyal listener…”You should have a contest to see who can guess when it finally fills up!” said another. Clearly this must-see man-made wonder is something long-time residents cherish, and the collective community fascination with it is one more thing that makes living and working in Solano County special. Just under 3 feet to go at 8:30 a.m. on February 10th…

John Young