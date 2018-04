UC Solano County Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour

Visit at least six homes in the Fairfield area with beautiful gardens with an educational aspect at each garden.

April 29, 2018 10:00 am until 4:00 pm

Prepaid tickets: $30.00, Day of the Event: $35.00

Click HERE to purchase

tickets online.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the

UC Master Gardener Office in Fairfield at

501 Texas Street on Mondays between the hours of 10:00 am-Noon and 1:30-4:00 pm.