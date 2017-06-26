Travis Credit Union Free Teen Financial Boot Camp

“If I buy an expensive car and house, I can’t afford clothes and food.”

That’s the lesson learned from one teenager who participated in Mad City Money, a simulation and financial boot camp for high school students that teaches basic money management in a safe, fun setting.

Face it-a presentation on budgeting likely will put teens to sleep. Yet the 3 hour hands-on simulation appeals to teens and gives them a taste of the real world-complete with occupation, salary, spouse, student loan debt, credit card debt, and medical insurance payments. Teens get an instant family and then move about the stations to purchase housing, transportation, food, clothing, household necessities, day care and other needs.

What’s included in the simulation? A mall for “wants,” a pushy car salesperson, a commission-based realtor, and the Fickle Finger of Fate. You guessed it-life happens. And in addition to several other merchants, there’s a credit union for financial services.

Bottom line: Teens learn that erasers and calculators are important tools for creating a monthly budget. “It’s like a puzzle,” said one teen. “You have to use all the pieces and they all have to fit.”

The financial boot camp is Monday, June 29, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Travis Credit Union Community Room located at One Travis Way, in Vacaville. Refreshments, prizes and a drawing for an iPod Shuffle will be provided. Additional bootcamps will be offered on Monday, July 13 and July 27.

