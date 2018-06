Touch a Truck on Friday, June 15th 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

See, learn about, and climb inside a variety of emergency, construction, sanitation, and other awesome vehicles! Special thanks to the City of Fairfield, Republic Services, Medic Ambulance, and the American Armory Museum for participating. Meet us in the parking lot.

For more information contact us at www.solanolibrary.com or by calling 1-866-57-ASKUS (1-866-572-7587).