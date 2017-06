TODDLERS ROCK!

WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE MANY TALENTED LOCAL MUSICIANS IN OUR AREA AND PEOPLE LIKE MEGAN TUCKER AT LIVE MUSIC CENTER IN VACAVILLE WITH A PASSION TO TEACH YOUNG MUSICIANS. SHE HAS A TEACHER ON STAFF WHO SPECIALIZES IN MUSIC FOR TODDLERS. HOW YOUNG? WELL, MANY ARE STILL WEARING PULL UP’S! FUTURE MUSICIANS AGES 18 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS OLD CAN TAKE CLASSES WITH TESSA MOORE AT LIVE MUSIC CENTER IN JULY. YES THAT IS A YOUNG AGE TO ROCK OUT BUT THE KIDS LOVE IT! THEY LEARN RHYTHM AND MUSIC THROUGH ACTIVE MOVEMENT AND HANDS ON PLAYING OF INSTRUMENTS MADE JUST FOR TINY LITTLE HANDS. ENRICHING LIVES WITH MUSIC IS AN AWESOME LIFE EXPERIENCE. WHAT AGE WERE YOU WHEN YOU PICKED UP A DRUM STICK OR DROOLED ON YOUR PARENTS GUITAR?

Donna Perry