The Vacaville Friends of the Library Book July Sale

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on July 26-30.

The summer reading program is starting and funding is essential. Please help support the many programs for children, teens, and adults.

Thursday, July 26 10:00 am-5:00 pm–this is our one “members only day”. Membership is $10 per year for an individual

Friday, July 27 10:00 am-5:00 pm

Saturday, July 28 -10:00 am-5:00 pm

Sunday, July 29 the library is open from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm and this day starts our “$5 a bag” day

Monday, July 30 10:00 am – 9:00 pm is our last sale day when we will have books available from 10-1 for $5 a bag then free for the last 4 hours. (yes–free !)

For more information, visit solanolibrary.com.