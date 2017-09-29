A few nights ago Don Johnson appeared on James Corden’s late night talk show. DJ starred in my favorite show of all time…Miami Vice.! (You lose 5 points if you thought I was going to say Nash Bridges). I watched intently the other night hoping Miami Vice would come up; sure enough it did.

Corden reminded the audience that many well known actors got their start on that iconic NBC series Miami Vice that ran for 5 years in the 80’s. One of which was a NY bartender (who went by the name of “Bruno”), and who wanted to be an actor. “Bruno” was friends with DJ who put in a call with casting.

The episode that featured Bruce Willis “No Exit”, is one of the best from the series and the first episode of Miami Vice I saw…thanks to my friend Scott Cooper)…and I was hooked from that point forward.

A few years later while doing Moonlighting for ABC, Willis would release an album of mostly covers called “The Return of Bruno.” Allmusic today calls the album a kitsch artifact! It’s an interesting album worth checking out but to be it sounds too much like David Addison singing. Something his character did a lot of on Moonlighting.

An interesting note is that DJ ALSO released an album during his Miami Vice days called “Heartbeat.” That album is surprisingly good with the title track reaching the No. 5 spot on the billboard charts. And Sonny Crockett didn’t sing on Miami Vice pal!

Jeff Dorian