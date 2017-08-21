The Parent Project
By Barbara Hoover
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 3:46 PM

Now in our 20th Year of Empowering Parents. Transforming Teens.

For Parents of Strong-willed Kids ages 11-18

  • Learn how to never argue with your child again!
  • Prevent or intervene in alcohol or drug use!
  • Improve school attendance and performance!

Join our 20th Anniversary 10 Week Series Starting  Tuesday, September 12, 2017,  6:00-9:00 pm

Register online at Fosterluv.com

Call 707-249-5223  or  gstanoff@cityofvacaville.com

Wood High School—School Library, 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA

REGISTER NOW! Tuition $40.00

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments