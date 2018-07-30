The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize – this despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Recommended for the whole family.

Friday, August 3 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 4 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, August 4 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, August 5 at 2:00 pm