The Joys of Downsizing

My wife Meg and I have gone through a voluntary downsizing exercise over the last several years, slowly selling off/getting rid of what we see as unnecessary and/or cumbersome belongings that we don’t use as much as we used to. This downsizing phenomena started with the maturation and college-bound exiting of our kids, starting with our daughter Nicole 7 years ago and continuing on with the imminent departure of our almost-18 year old son Brett this coming Fall. As All-American as it seemed to accumulate a bunch of material “stuff”, I’ve been surprisingly at peace with the idea of letting large, expensive things go. I had a real Zen Moment this past weekend when Meg and I were kayaking in an estuary just off Lake Natoma that helped me understand my willingness to let go: I had the privilege of experiencing the fun, excitement and adventure of owning and using certain things (a boat, an RV, a cool motorcycle), but I don’t have room for them in my life anymore so there’s no real loss…let somebody else have a turn with those items (if they still operate properly!). The peace and tranquility I feel paddling a $170.00 kayak around a lake while being able to help my now-adult children with college expenses beats the thrill of racing a 20ft pleasure boat around that same lake. I’m mellowing into a guy who can politely argue with that classic ’80’s bumper sticker “The Guy Who Dies with the Most Toys Wins”!

John Young