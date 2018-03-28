The Good Behind “Stuffing the Bus”

A survey is conducted in Solano County every year to get a “Point-in-Time” snapshot of the number of homeless individuals who live in the county, according to the Mission Solano website (www.missionsolano.org). As of January 2017, there were 1,232 homeless people in Solano County, up from 1,082 in 2015. Of those, 74% are unsheltered, and 59% have been homeless for a year or more. 86% were residents of Solano County prior to becoming homeless. 91% of those surveyed said they would like permanent housing. The top two reasons given that led these individuals to becoming homeless was losing a job and/or being evicted. These folks are our neighbors.

Part of the problem is aggravated by the following facts: the unemployment rate in Solano County is about 20% higher than the national average, and the cost of housing is about 90% higher than the national average. Organizations like Mission Solano, Heather House, Vacaville’s Opportunity House and Community Action Northbay are trying to mitigate the problem of homelessness in Solano County by offering programs that help people become independent and “housing ready.” These programs are supplemented by community donations, including basic things like food and daily living essentials. Every time you participate in a great community event like this past weekend’s “Stuff the Bus” put on by the Fairfield/Suisun Transit District, you’re helping homeless people get closer to permanent, sustainable housing. Thank you to all of you who donate 🙂

John Young