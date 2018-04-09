The 6th Annual Grape Escape Wine & Food Gala

We are back! The Women’s Council Annual Grape Escape is happening in April this year and we have lots of great stuff in store for you.

So come and enjoy and spring evening under the stars in the beautiful Suisun Valley,Friday, April 20, 2018, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

We will have a tasting of some wonderful local wineries & breweries, a wonderful spread of delectable delights from Catering by Perry, and the magical tones of DW Edwards & Lighting Up the Soul. All of this is still only $35.00 in advance.

We will have some amazing Live Auction items, including a week at a vacation home in Kona, Hawaii, plus our wonderful wine raffle.

This year we are benefitting Rebuilding Together Solano and the WCR scholarship fund.

Get your tickets in advance because it will cost you more if you wait!

See you there!

Purchase Tickets $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

For more information contact Kristi Markel 707-480-0444 or Cheryl Bovee 707-449-4777