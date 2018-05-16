The 31st Annual Solano Wine and Food Jubilee!

The 31st annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee returns to the historic Harbison Event Center at the Nut Tree on May 19, 2018, and my band Vino Banditos will again get a chance to participate and give back; we played the event for the first time last year and had a blast.The Jubilee was established to benefit the Hospice and Bereavement programs of NorthBay Healthcare. Over the years, funds raised at the Jubilee have helped assure patients and their families receive not only compassionate care during an end-of-life illness, but that these families aren’t charged for the services. The first Jubilee was held as a wine and cheese event in a Fairfield church and, as the event got bigger and grew in popularity, it was moved to larger and larger venues. It’s become a perennially sold out affair. As in years’ past, ticket holders to this year’s event will be able to stroll about the grounds’ winding paths, sampling an array of foods, wines and brews offered by some of Solano County’s most generous restaurateurs, wineries and breweries. When the tasting portion of the evening winds down around 9 p.m., ticket holders move over to the Nut Tree Pavilion area to enjoy rides on the Nut Tree carousel and train, AND to learn who won a brand new car or $10,000 in cash prizes in the Jubilee Raffle! Thanks again to all the volunteers and community members who continue to support and grow this awesome local event 🙂

John Young