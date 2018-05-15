The 2nd Annual Mutts & Motors Car Show

Mutts & Motors is a classic car show featuring American Rods, Classics, Customs, Trucks and Muscle Cars 1972 and older. All proceeds from this event go directly to the animals at the SPCA of Solano County. This is a family friendly event and admission is free for spectators.

If you have a classic car bring it down and show it off. Awards in different categories, raffles prizes, and food. Let’s not forget the dogs!!! SPCA of Solano County will be at the show with dogs that are available for adoption. You might meet your new best friend!!

Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.