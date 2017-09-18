THANKS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS IN FAIRFIELD!

Ron Brown here with a great big “ thank you” to Amy and everybody at Dicks Sporting Goods in Fairfield. John and I were there this past weekend, September 16th and 117th for their Grand Opening Celebration. No more driving to Contra Costa County. Dicks is now is Fairfield in the Solano Town Center Mall. KUIC listeners were also able to meet former San Francisco First Baseman J.T. Snow on Sunday from 11-1. This was really exciting for me since I’m a huge fan of him and his late Father Jack Snow. Jack was an incredibly talented wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams back in the day. Thank you Dicks and all the KUIC Loyal Listeners who stopped by. We really appreciate it!!