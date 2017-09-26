THANK YOU AKASHA YOGA IN VACAVILLE

One year ago this past Labor Day Weekend I decided to try Yoga at Akasha Yoga in Vacaville. It totally changed my life. Traditional training like running on a tread mill or weight lifting wasn’t working for me due to past sports and martial arts injuries. I also had numerous surgeries on my knees and right shoulder but Yoga was a perfect fit. Why? Its low impact but gets you into great cardio shape fast and improves you both mentally and physically. I’ve learned to breathe correctly which is huge. The instructors are knowledgeable and very kind. I wanted to thank Sharon and Bob Scott the owners of Akasha Yoga and all the instructors for helping me in my journey in life!