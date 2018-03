Come to our annual Texas Hold ‘em Poker Tournament. Doors open at 5. We will have food, drinks, raffle and a silent auction. Prizes for the last table and top three winners. There will be a Second Chance table with prizes too! Buy-in is $75. Sponsorships are available. Tickets at Travis Credit Union. Call John Shelby at 707-880-7715.

Vacaville Opera House

560 Main St, Suite C, Vacaville, California 95688

