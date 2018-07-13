Tee Off Fore Kids 2018

Please join us on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 10:00 am for the “Tee Off Fore Kids Golf Tournament” benefiting Child Haven, Inc.

We will have a great day of golf at the beautiful and exclusive Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield, CA.

Set on 528 acres in one of California’s most treasured valleys, the sprawling grounds, and exquisite architecture usher you into an oasis of tradition and elegance, offering breathtaking views and awe-inspiring landscapes. The historic Green Valley Country Club, 35 Country Club Drive, Fairfield boasts a pre-Civil War grand mansion that has been transformed into the clubhouse.

The pride and joy of the Club is the top-rated, immaculate 18 hole, par 72, tree-lined championship golf course that surrounds the Mansion Clubhouse. It is the only private golf club in Solano County.

The event will include a 4-person scramble, continental breakfast, lunch on the course and awards reception with a raffle following the golf. Refreshments on the course and awards reception with dinner following play.

Register to Play Individual golfers $200 includes golf with cart, range balls, contests, breakfast, refreshments on the course and reception with awards dinner.