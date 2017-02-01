Let an Enrolled Agent tax expert answer your tax questions for free on Tax Help Day, February 4, 2017. Enrolled Agents, or EAs, specialize in taxation and are licensed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Almost everyone has questions about their taxes:

• Will the Affordable Care Act affect my tax refund?

• What tax credits do I qualify for?

• Can I deduct my home office expenses?

• Can I deduct my business startup costs?

On Tax Help Day, Enrolled Agent tax professionals will meet with the public and answer tax questions about the Affordable Care Act, buying a house, getting married, retirement planning, business deductions, rental property deductions and much more. Enrolled Agents will not charge for answering questions on this day and will not prepare any returns, provide any written advice or bill anyone.

Enrolled Agents are tax professionals licensed by the federal government to represent taxpayers and assist them with tax planning and the preparation of tax returns. Enrolled Agents specialize in taxation. With the constant changes in the tax codes, it’s more important than ever to use an Enrolled Agent tax professional who specializes in taxes.

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017, 9 to 1

WHERE: Napa – 3740 Bell Air – (The Wholefoods plaza) they will be located near Copperfield Books outside.