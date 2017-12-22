“Tasty Pages” CookBook Club

Do you love to cook?

Start off the new year with our new book club, “Tasty Pages”.

Join us, the first Thursday of each month, for a roundtable discussion and sampling of some favorite dishes for the monthly theme.

To participate in the book club, simply bring a dish for the month’s theme and the cookbook or magazine with the recipe.

Stop by the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square for a listing of the monthly themes.

Our first meeting will be Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 pm., at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.