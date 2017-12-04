Sustainable Solano Backyard Installation

Join Sustainable Solano as we expand our Sustainable Solano Backyard program into Fairfield.

Come be a part of building the foundation to this garden by creating contour swales, building berms, applying mulch, and planting trees. Learn how permaculture principles can be applied to your own gardens and community!

A lunch and refreshments will be provided by the food forest keepers. Please bring extra water and gloves and your own food to accommodate dietary restrictions.

Saturday, December 16th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. : Register for Free

: Location: Fairfield, CA.

Install a drip system and learn about how plants can be added to support existing landscape. See the custom permaculture design manifest into reality!