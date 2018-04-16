Sustainable Backyard Benicia/Vallejo Public Food Forest Tours

Have you ever seen a food forest? Are you interested in growing your own food or want to replace your lawn with a more sustainable landscape? Do not miss out on the chance to tour 10 demonstration edible gardens fed by secondary water (roof water and/or laundry-to-landscape greywater system) right here in Benicia and Vallejo!

Learn simple techniques that you can apply to your own yard to create a vibrant, food-producing ecosystem using water wisely.

Ask our food forest keeper’s questions, enjoy the gardens, be inspired, and get ideas on how you can work these design principles into your own yard!

Tour Schedule:

Benicia Food Forest Tours- Saturday, April 28th (9:00am – 4:00pm):

7 gardens (on private land)

– Check-in and Receive Itinerary: Avant Garden (Corner of First and D Street)

~~

Vallejo Food Forest Tours- Sunday, April 29th (9:00am -1:00pm):

3 gardens (2 private, 1 public)

– Check-in and Receive Itinerary: Loma Vista Farm (150 Rainier Ave., Vallejo)

* A detailed itinerary with garden locations will be distributed the day-of.

Register For The Event

We strongly encourage carpooling for ease of travel and for the company of (new or old) friends!

Please wear close-toed shoes and dress appropriately for walking outside.