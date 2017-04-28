SUPPORTING A WORTHY CAUSE

I was privileged to serve on Vacaville’s Opportunity House Board of Directors for 8 years; I also had the “opportunity” to volunteer my services as a Social Worker and community spokesperson over the years. My connection to O-House runs deep, and I’m happy to try and help them now. For those who don’t know, Vacaville’s Opportunity House is a state-of-the-art shelter for homeless women and their families; the shelter provides a clean and sober living space, job training and placement, access to mental health services and above all it’s a launching pad BACK INTO a productive life for the people it serves. Up until very recently, Opportunity House could count on Federal funds to help it operate and staff it’s various programs, however new requirements attached to funding that eliminate the shelter’s ability to drug-test it’s residents caused new Executive Director JoLyn McMillan to make a “value’s based decision” to decline the Federal funds and seek the public’s help to maintain the shelter’s safe, family-oriented drug-free environment. Contributions to Opportunity House can be sent to or dropped off at 267 Bennett Hill Court, Vacaville, CA 95688, or at the always-fun-to-shop-at Opportunity Thrift Store at 107 Peabody Rd in Vacaville. Donors can contact JoLyn directly at (707)-477-1988. As a strong proponent of the great work JoLyn and her team do at O-House, I hope you’ll be able to help them out. Thanks 🙂

John Young