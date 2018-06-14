Support For Veterans Shouldn’t Be Partisan

Hatem Abdine is angry. He’s articulate, respectful, with a calm voice, but he’s angry. Hatem is the Northern California District Manager for The Navarre Corporation, a company that provides transportation to medical appointments for disabled Veterans. I know this because I stumbled into Navarre as part of the KUIC Ultimate Coffee Break promotion, and I got to know Hatem and his concerns prior to serving up the coffee and donuts. Hatem is an Retired Army Officer with a Master’s Degree; his concern that Veterans have to work too hard for benefits they have every right to is born from first hand experience. Not only has he watched countless Veterans struggle as they apply for (and many times wait too long for) their entitled medical/psychological benefits, he himself recounted the story of how he had to fill out a novel’s worth of paperwork to complete a $500 dental procedure. He’s put his frustrations to work as he actively lobbies his local Congressman to make changes that will get benefits to Veterans more quickly and efficiently. Hatem has righteous indignation for BOTH political parties when it comes to the issue of taking care of our nation’s’ Veterans: “This is not about Republicans or Democrats…this is about the promises we made to the people who protect our freedom and keeping those promises.” This truly is an issue Americans from both sides of the political aisle can rally around.

John Young