When I first began doing the KUIC Morning Show in late 1999, I “met” a caller named Odie, who I learned over the course of many calls played Bass in a local band named “Judge Unger.” I eventually had the chance to see the band at a local club and noted the great original songwriting and Odie’s 12 string Bass guitar (a difficult instrument to play). The band is now known as Super Mega Everything, and Odie’s been on the morning show recently describing the band’s current state of affairs as well as the current state of local bands making original music. Odie describes SME as a “bombastic hard rock band, with every member of the group bringing a powerful element to the proceedings. Star Cannon’s vocals are absolutely ferocious, demanding that you pay attention to the show during live performances. Matt Evans’ drumming is nothing less than maniacal, and his driving rhythms propel our songs with a composed frenzy. Frank Garay brings brutal raw guitar tones with dissonant chords and kinetic solos that find their place between the 12-string Bass, drums and vocals.” You can catch Super Mega Everything in Grass Valley this coming June 22nd at OwlFest; get all the info at www.owlfestmusic@weebly.com

John Young