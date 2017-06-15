Summer safety tips – keep your family safe and healthy

SOLANO COUNTY – The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health division is committed to the health, wellness and safety of all County residents. Summer is a great time to enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor activities with friends and family. Public Health is encouraging residents to consider the following safety tips to ensure everyone has a safe, healthy and happy summer season.

MAKE WATER SAFETY A PRIORITY

Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death in children ages one to four years, and is the fifth leading cause of unintentional death for people of all ages. Swimming pools and beaches pose the greatest risk, and therefore it is important to make safety a priority in and around the water.

“We urge residents to be careful around any open bodies of water,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer. “Nothing is more devastating than the death of an individual, especially when it can be prevented. Even when a person survives a near drowning, it can cause neurological damage and significant lifelong health consequences.”

For children ages one to four years, consider the following water safety tips:

Actively supervise children in or near the water

Make sure everyone in your family knows how to swim

Secure all pools with appropriate barriers, covers and alarms

Know how to perform CPR – on adults and children

FIND WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT

The summer heat can sneak up on you, and, whether you are working or playing outside, if you are not used to the heat, or if the weather is especially hot, you may be at risk for a heat-related illness. Take steps to protect yourself and those whom you love, including:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in a car or vehicle, even if the windows are cracked

Wear loose, light-weight and light-colored clothing

Take frequent water breaks

Apply sunscreen with a SPF of at least 15

Stay cool with cool showers or baths

FIGHT THE BITE – PREVENT THE DISEASE

Summertime can mean mosquitos and ticks, and, in order to protect yourself and your family from the disease they carry, including West Nile Virus, consider the following tips to help fight the bite:

When outdoors, use insect repellant containing active ingredients approved by the EPA

Check yourself and children for ticks – don’t panic if you find one – use tweezers to remove

PLAY LONGER BY PREVENTING INJURIES

Every year emergency departments treat adults and children for falls at home and on the playground, especially during the summertime. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for people 65 years and older, whereas one in three older American falls every year. Consider these tips to help keep you and the ones you love playing longer this summer while avoiding falls and injuries, including:

Discuss with healthcare providers your risk for falls, especially if you are 65 years or older

Ask healthcare providers for resources and programs that can help you prevent from falling

Check to make sure surfaces under playground equipment is safe, soft and well-maintained

Supervise young children at all times around fall hazards, including stairs and playgrounds

Use stair gates, which can help keep a busy, active child from taking a dangerous tumble

ADDITIONAL SUMMER SAFETY TIPS TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE AND HEALTHY

Drowning prevention: CDC – www.CDC.gov/SafeChild/Drowning

CPR and First Aid: American Heart Association – www.CPR.Heart.org

Fall prevention: National Council on Aging – www.NCOA.org/Health-Aging/Falls-Prevention

Extreme heat: CDC – www.CDC.gov/Disasters/ExtremeHeat

Mosquito bites: CDC – www.CDC.gov/Features/StopMosquitoes

Preventing tick bites: CDC – www.CDC.gov/Lyme/Prev