June 1 – August 31

A new online program for all ages this summer!

Check back June 1 to register on our new online system and to start playing the challenge.

You can also visit your local branch to sign up using our classic paper system.

New Online Features

* Create an individual account or create a family account with one login *

* Keep track of the books you read *

* Pre-Readers, keep track of the activities you complete*

Prizes and raffles for everyone who signs up and completes the Summer Reading Challenge.

Check our calendar of events to find out about the free programs and shows featured at your branch.

All participants who finish the challenge will be automatically entered into the county wide raffle for free tickets to a San Francisco Giants game and our San Francisco Ferry Explorapalooza!

Kids Pre-Reader Challenge Summer reading challenge for kids who are pre-readers. Complete summer activities for a prize. Do a bonus round to earn a second prize. Kids can earn up to 2 book prizes and a Fenton’s Creamery coupon for a free ice cream cone. Kids Reader Challenge Summer reading challenge for kids up to 12 years old. Read 8 books for a prize. Take the challenge again and read 8 books for a second prize. Kids can earn up to 2 book prizes and a Fenton’s Creamery coupon for a free ice cream cone. Teen Challenge Summer challenge for teens 12 to 18 years old. Read 5 books and earn a free book of your choice. Read 5 more books for an additional free book. Can earn up to 2 book prizes for completing the challenge. For every book they read they are entered into a raffle for a free iPad mini. Adult Challenge Summer challenge for adults 18 and up. Read or listen to 5 books for a prize. Read 5 more books to earn a second prize. Can earn a free book from the Friends of the Library or 5$ off overdue fines up to two times. Adults also earn an entry into a drawing to win one of twelve $25 gift cards.

Thank you to the Friends of the Library for their generous support

of the Summer Reading Challenge and library events.

Your attendance at any Solano County Library sponsored event constitutes permission

for your photograph to be used for any promotional purposes.