Summer Food for Kids

Free Meals for Children & Teens

The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children and teens ages 18 and younger free of charge. This program is run by each local school district. When children are out of school, many lack the regular meal they receive at lunch time. There are no requirements to receive the meal, just that you be 18 years of age or younger.

Each school district’s Summer Food Service schedules are listed below.

More sites will be added as the information is available.

Contra Costa County

Antioch

Antioch (Español)



Brentwood

Brentwood (Español)



John Swett Unified

Martinez



Mt. Diablo

Oakley



Pittsburg

Pittsburg (Español)

West County

Solano County

Dixon

Dixon (Español)

Fairfield/Suisun

Fairfield/Suisun (Español)

Vacaville

Vallejo English

Vallejo (Español)

Vallejo Tagalog