Summer Food for Kids

Free Meals for Children & Teens
The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children and teens ages 18 and younger free of charge. This program is run by each local school district. When children are out of school, many lack the regular meal they receive at lunch time. There are no requirements to receive the meal, just that you be 18 years of age or younger.
Each school district’s Summer Food Service schedules are listed below.
More sites will be added as the information is available.
Contra Costa County
Antioch
Antioch (Español)
Brentwood
Brentwood (Español)
John Swett Unified
Oakley
Pittsburg
Pittsburg (Español)
Solano County
Fairfield/Suisun
Fairfield/Suisun (Español)
Vacaville
If you have questions or would like more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please contact Caitlin Sly, csly@foodbankccs.org or call 925-677-7004.