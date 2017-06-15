Summer Food for Kids
By Barbara Hoover
Jun 15, 2017 @ 3:06 PM

 

Free Meals for Children & Teens

The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children and teens ages 18 and younger free of charge. This program is run by each local school district. When children are out of school, many lack the regular meal they receive at lunch time. There are no requirements to receive the meal, just that you be 18 years of age or younger.

Each school district’s Summer Food Service schedules are listed below.

More sites will be added as the information is available.

Contra Costa County

Antioch
Antioch (Español)

Brentwood 
Brentwood (Español)

John Swett Unified

Martinez

Mt. Diablo

Oakley

Pittsburg
Pittsburg (Español)

West County

Solano County

Dixon
Dixon (Español)

Fairfield/Suisun
Fairfield/Suisun (Español)

Vacaville

Vallejo English
Vallejo (Español)
Vallejo Tagalog

 

If you have questions or would like more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please contact Caitlin Sly, or call 925-677-7004.

