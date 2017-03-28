Stuff the Bus to help those in need

Fairfield and Suisun Transit and partners (Safeway, KUIC, and MV Transportation) are planning the 2nd Annual Stuff the Bus food drive event on Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safeway located at 5051 Business Center Drive, Fairfield. Community Action North Bay and Mission Solano will be the recipients of all donated items.

Please join FAST and partners in this event by making a donation and helping people in the community. The goal is to collect two tons of food for those in need; this would double what was collected at last year’s event.

For information on how you can make a donation, please call the FAST office at 707-434-3800. Together we can make a difference!