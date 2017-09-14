STARTING A DIALOGUE ABOUT SUICIDE PREVENTION

I was heading to San Francisco to have lunch with my 24 year old daughter Nicole this past week; she recently moved from Hawaii to SF to attend Graduate School at The University of San Francisco, and now I get to see her more than once a year. I set my GPS to get me to her apartment near Golden Gate Park, and the “quickest route” had me crossing the Golden Gate Bridge into the city. It was impossible not to notice the “Crisis Hotline” signs and phones set up on either end of the bridge. As I slowly approached the toll booths, I thought about the level of despair a person must feel in order to contemplate jumping off that bridge. I thought about the epidemic of student suicides we’ve witnessed over recent times, including two from the high school my daughter graduated from since the beginning of this school year. I was struck that day by how much more we all can do to help prevent these tragedies. If you know someone who’s hurting, let them know there is help, and hope: here’s The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

John Young