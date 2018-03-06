Hard to believe, but its nearly time to turn the clocks forward one hour! Saturday night into Sunday Morning March 11th, we’ll Spring Forward into Daylight Savings Time. Never have figured out why we can’t turn the clocks forward Friday at 4pm so we can start the weekend early instead of loosing a precious hour of sleep on a Sunday morning Lol.

One of my favorite parts of extra daylight, is leaving work while is it still light out and doing a little gardening or going out for an evening walk.

What do you like about Daylight Savings?

Donna Perry