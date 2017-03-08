SPRING FLING KINDA THING

Get your spring fling on already!

It’s that awesome time of the year when paying such a high price to live in California actually seems worth it. Especially now that we have so much fresh snow up at Tahoe to play in. It’s the ” Work Hard Play Hard” Northern California Dreaming state of mind that keeps me feeling inspired as an artist, photographer and thrill seeker. I will be skiing one day and hitting the beach the next. Top it off with the beauty of the mustard blooming in the vineyard’s, with green hills for the perfect backdrop and it’s a photographers heaven. Grab the selfie stick to capture you and your crew enjoying it all !!

How do you like to get your “Spring Fling On” near your hometown in our wonderful part of the world?

Donna Perry