SPCA Solano Co.

The dog days of summer may have arrived with the recent temperature spikes, but that doesn’t mean your dogs and other pets have to suffer.

Solano County officials remind area residents that it’s not just people who can suffer from heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but animals can as well – with the potential for deadly results in a short amount of time.

“Temperatures can rise quickly when the car is parked,” said Dave Roth, president of the SPCA of Solano County. “People need to remember that just a short trip inside can really be 15 to 20 minutes.”

Dogs can’t be left outside in this kind of heat, according to Roth. Dogs need to be brought inside with water on hot days. They can be put in patios that are covered but that still gets hot over the course of an afternoon of 100-degree heat, he said.

“Water is absolutely critical on days like this,” Roth said Friday as the temperature in Fairfield hit the high 90s. “Dogs can’t cool down like humans and really shouldn’t be outside.”

He said that if someone sees a dog in a car on a hot day, they need to contact local police or Solano County Animal Control. They will come, break the window and take the dog to a veterinarian.

“The dog owner will most definitely be cited for animal endangerment and they will be fined,” said Steve Hart, director of Solano County Animal Control.

“If the dog dies, then it’s another story,” Roth said. “That goes straight to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Signs to look for of a dog in distress – according to the Humane Society of America – include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.

Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs – such as boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles – will have a harder time breathing in extreme heat.

To treat a dog with heat stroke, move your pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to her head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over her. Let her drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes, then take her directly to a veterinarian.

There are steps you can take if you see a dog in a hot car, according to the Humane Society website. They include:

Take down the car’s make, model and license-plate number.

If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car’s owner.

If the owner can’t be found, call the nonemergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive.

“When we get a call at animal control, we will come as fast as possible,” Hart said. “Sometimes that takes 15 minutes and by the time the dog is out of the car they could be dead.”

He said that animals in the Animal Control vehicles are given water and are in air-conditioned boxes while being transported.

“There is no reason for a dog to be left in a car on such hot days,” Hart said. “Leave the animal at home.”

To report a dog left in a vehicle in Solano County when it’s warm or hot outside, or to report any animal that’s in distress, call 449-1700.

