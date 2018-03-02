Soroptimists Offer Scholarships for Young Women

Soroptimist International of Vacaville, a volunteer service organization for anyone dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, is offering college scholarships to women who are graduates of a Vacaville Unified School District high school or a resident of Vacaville at the time of high school graduation.

Several scholarships will be awarded and can range between $1,000 and $3,000.

Applicants must currently be enrolled as a college freshman or above in an accredited two-year or four-year college or university. In addition, the applicant must be working toward a four-year degree, or have been accepted or are currently enrolled in graduate studies.

The college grade point average must be 3.0 or above.

All applications will be judged with anonymity and consideration will be given to cumulative grade point average, extra-curricular activities and interests as well as financial need or merit.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2018. Electronic submission is encouraged.

Soroptimist application packets for the college scholarships will be available in February on www.vacavillesoroptimist.org. Packets can also be requested by sending an e-mail to sivacaville@soroptimist.org.

The mailing address is: Soroptimist International of Vacaville, Attn: Scholarship Committee,

P.O. Box 6054, Vacaville, Calif., 95696.