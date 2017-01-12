Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award

Soroptimist Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women 2017

Know a woman who is working to make our community a better place for women and/or girls? Soroptimist International of Vacaville is seeking nominations for its next Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women.

The club invites community organizations and individuals to nominate candidates who have worked to improve the lives of women and/or girls; who have had a significant impact on the lives of women and/or girls, and who would inspire and encourage other women. Examples would be a woman who helped establish a domestic violence shelter, a woman who starts a mentoring program for at-risk girls, or a woman who lobbies her company to provide on-site child care.

Soroptimist International of Vacaville will honor the winner at its annual awards dinner on Tuesday, March 21. Soroptimist of Vacaville will donate $1,000 to the winner’s charity of choice. Women must consent to being nominated, or can nominate themselves.

Nomination forms and information is available at vacavillesoroptimist.org. Have questions? E-mail Donna Fox at foxesrus@aol.com, or call (707) 448-2102. Completed forms must be returned to Soroptimist International of Vacaville, P.O. Box 6054, Vacaville CA 95696-6054 by Feb. 1.